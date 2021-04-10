Carey receives seniors specialist certificate

COURTESY PHOTO

Trudi Carey has received the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Certification.

SANTA BARBARA — Trudi Carey, real estate broker and managing partner of Patterson/101 and Patterson Plus Self-Storage, has received the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Certification.

The SRES designation is awarded to real estate agents who complete in-depth training in a variety of topics related to homebuyers and sellers over the age of 50.

“Our clients are often moving into smaller homes or retirement communities, and Patterson is proud to offer additional tools and knowledge to assist seniors going through life transitions. Small things such as bringing paperwork to a car window for those less mobile, selecting a space that has easy access and near a restroom or advising clients to keep a chair in their space in case they need to sit down can help take a little stress out of their day,” said Ms. Carey, who has been in the storage business since 1996.

For more information, visit www.pattersonselfstorage.com.

— Marilyn McMahon