UCSB global studies experts to speak at Maritime Museum

The movie “All that Perishes at the Edge of Land” features a dialogue with several workers at the Gadani ship-breaking yard in Pakistan. The film will screen as part of a program at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will present “Cargo in Question: Two Films about Labor, Shipping and Globalization in the 21st Century” at 7 p.m. April 20.

The program will take place at the museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara.

As part of this event, Dr. Mae Miller-Likhethe and Dr. Charmaine Chua, assistant professors of global studies at UCSB, will screen two films, “Cargo” and “All that Perishes at the Edge of Land,” followed by a Q & A session and discussion.

The films, which blur the lines between fiction and reality, offer insights into the daily lives, working conditions and dreams of the seamen and ship-breakers across global supply chains.

Admission is free for SBMM’s Navigator Circle Members, $10 for all other member and $20 for members of the public. There will also be a pre-

lecture reception for members only from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

To register for the program, go to sbmm.org/santa-barbara event. You also can become a member at sbmm.org.

“All that Perishes at the Edge of Land” features a dialogue with several workers at the Gadani ship-breaking yard in Pakistan. The conversation moves between dreams, desires, places that can be called home and the violence embedded in the act of dismantling a ship at Gadani.

As the workers recall the homes and families they left behind, the long work days mesh indistinguishably into one another, and they are forced to confront the realities of their work in which they are faced with death every day. How can they survive and look toward the future?

“Cargo” is the story of a journey on a container ship with a group of Romanian and Filipino sailors, who were delivering cargo to the Middle East. Most of the sailors weren’t allowed to leave the boat, and they spent their days waiting, singing karaoke and telling stories in a small TV room

In Syria, the ports were military zones. The filmmaker hid at a porthole and secretly filmed the life below — a man stealing wood and a soldier fishing off the edge of an abandoned submarine — and later created a narrative that falls between reality and fiction. It was a way of showing the limbo these men were living in.

Dr. Charmaine Chua is an assistant professor of global studies at UCSB.

Dr. Miller-Likhethe, an assistant professor at UCSB and a curatorial

fellow at IMPAKT Centre for Media Culture in Utrecht (the Netherlands), is an interdisciplinary scholar, storyteller, educator and curator who studies

social movements, global shipping and cultural production.

As Dr. Miller- Likhethe describes her work, “I research the intellectual histories and political cultures of the black diaspora and Third World Left throughout the 20th century. I approach this work with a desire to understand the past and to draw lessons for the present.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from Ohio State University, studied at UCLA, International Institute for Research and Education in Amsterdam and the University of Bologna in Italy and completed her doctorate in earth and environmental sciences at City University of New York.

She has also been a visiting lecturer at Vassar College, a postgraduate researcher at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, and a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkele, before coming to Santa Barbara.

Dr. Charmaine Chua is an organizer, writer and researcher who focuses on political economy, postcolonial development and technological change, with a specific interest in the history and present of maritime and

hinterland logistical systems.

Dr. Chua, whose writing has appeared in the Boston Review, The Nation and The New York Times, is currently completing a book manuscript, “The Logistics Counterrevolution: Fast Circulation, Slow Violence and the Transpacific Empire of Capital.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and political science from Vassar College and a doctorate in political science from the University of Minnesota. Before accepting her current position at UCSB, she taught at Macalester College in Minnesota and Oberlin College in Ohio.

