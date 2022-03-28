Home Life Caring for wildlife
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Animals such as an opossum receive care at the Wendy McCaw Wildlife Hospital, which recently opened in Goleta. The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network operates the facility, where the animals include a squirrel in his enclosure. Nancy Pearson works inside a room full of various birds such as pigeons and hummingbirds. For more about the hospital, go to www.sbwcn.org.
