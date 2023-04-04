Carjacking suspect appears in court

A Santa Maria man accused of participating in beating two people and then robbing them and another adult, appeared in court Monday for arraignment on charges connected to that incident as well as a January carjacking.

The case, however, was continued to Wednesday for further arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Bryant Estep said.

Santa Maria police announced last Thursday they had arrested Saul Dolores Morelos, 19, early in the morning on March 29 in connection with an armed robbery that took place about a half hour earlier.

At approximately 12:41 a.m. March 29, Santa Maria police patrol officers were sent to the 900 block of East Jones Street regarding a robbery that had just occurred. Officers responded and located three adult victims of robbery, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

“Two victims reported being physically assaulted before personal property was forcibly taken from them by the suspects (small group of juveniles and/or young adults),” Sgt. Rios said. “During the commission of the crime, one of the suspects brandished a firearm.”

The suspects left the area in a vehicle that collided with a parked vehicle while fleeing the scene, Sgt. Rios said.

Patrol officers’ investigation led to a suspect vehicle being identified. At approximately 1:14 a.m., officers located and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Mr. Dolores Morelos, was ultimately arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and robbery. Vehicle damage to the suspect vehicle was also tied to the parked vehicle that was hit while fleeing the scene.

Mr. Dolores Morelos was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was being held Monday without bail.

Later on March 29, SMPD Detective Cole Whitney conducted a subsequent follow-up investigation that led to Mr. Dolores Morelos being identified as an additional suspect in a Jan. 30 armed carjacking in Santa Maria. So he was booked on suspicion of carjacking, too.

On March 26, Santa Maria police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the Jan. 30 carjacking, plus another one on Jan. 23, both occurring in Santa Maria.

He was considered the primary suspect in both carjackings.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, is a known gang member, police said.

His arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation by detectives.

The Santa Maria Police Department’s Detective Bureau, with assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department’s SWAT Team, served search-and-arrest warrants at a residence in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane around 11 p.m. on March 26.

The 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody during the execution of the warrant service without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of carjacking (two counts), vandalism and gang enhancement.

Anyone with further information related to any of these investigations is encouraged to contact Detective Whitney at 805-928 -3781, ext. 1329, or the SMPD Communications Center, ext. 2277.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com