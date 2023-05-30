Carl Verheyen Acoustic Band at SOhO

SANTA BARBARA — Carl Verheyen Acoustic Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Mr. Verheyen, a singer and guitarist, has been a member of the British rock band Supertramp since 1985 and has a 14-record discography.

He has taught jazz guitar at the USC Thornton School of Music and has explored acoustic jazz on 2001’s “Solo Guitar Improvisations.” He has played a variety of genres, including rock and blues on his albums “Six” (2003), “Trading 8s” (2009) and “Mustang Run” (2013).

His second volume of solo guitar came out in 2015. The next year, his album “Grand Design” was released. It featured Mr. Verheyen’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “Times They Are a-Changin’.”

Mr. Verheyen’s album “Essential Blues” (2017) was recorded live over three days.

Guitar Magazine declared Mr. Verheyen as “one of the top 10 guitar players in the world.

Tickets for the SOhO concert cost $30 for general admission and $77 for a dinner reservation and priority seating. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

The concert is for all ages.

For more about Mr. Verheyen, go to carlverheyen.com.

— Dave Mason