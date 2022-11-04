Carlee Steven finishes 2nd at WSC Championships, earns All-Conference

Sophomore Carlee Steven ended the WSC Championships at Buenaventura Golf Course second place overall, posting a two-round score of 149 on her way to All-Conference honors and a top-five finish for the second straight year.

Steven trailed eventual WSC champion Carla Melendez by five strokes, 68 to 73, following last Wednesday’s first round of action. She would card a 76 during round two on Monday, good for fourth overall.

Melendez won the conference’s final competition with a score of 143 – six strokes ahead of Steven – on her way to being named the WSC Player of the Year and leading Canyons to its 11th WSC title.

SBCC freshmen Megan Duncan (175) and Emily Ruiz (182) ended in 14th and 15th place, respectively. On Monday, they both improved greatly on their first round efforts, with Duncan finishing seven strokes ahead of her previous score and Ruiz finishing in 12 fewer.

Josephine Fletcher ended round one last Wednesday with an NS, but would come back to shoot a 79 on Monday, tied for the 6th-best second round score among all golfers.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com