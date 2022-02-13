CARLETON, Luba Fine

Luba Fine Carleton passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on June 15,1929 in Los Angeles, CA to Benjamin and Minnie (Shane) Fine. She graduated from Dorsey High School in 1947 and attended UCLA and San Fernando Valley State College, now known as Cal State Northridge, from which she received a teaching degree. Luba earned her master’s degree in clinical psychology at Antioch College in Santa Barbara.

Luba began her career as an elementary school teacher in Saugus, CA. After moving to Santa Barbara, she practiced psychotherapy for many years. Luba’s passions were people, tennis, bridge and music. She also loved fashion and had an extraordinary eye for interior design – she truly appreciated beautiful fabrics. Luba was the go-to person for many when needing advice on what to wear, where to hang a picture, or how to address a personal conflict. Luba was dearly loved by many. Wherever family members went, they were frequently regaled with “we love Luba.” She was generous with her time and with her resources. Luba was preceded in death by her son, Russell Cherness, her sister, Eva Schecter, and her niece Sydni Bender. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Rozenfeld, her daughters Bari Frimkess (Steven) and Karen Kolarczyk (Robert), her four grandsons, Avi and Lev Silberstein, Alex and Matt Kolarczyk, her nephews Michael Schecter, Kim Rozenfeld and Aaron Rozenfeld, her niece Sophie Dunagan and her dear Curtis Larsen (Peter).

A graveside service will be held at Hillside Memorial Park in Culver City. A Celebration of Life will take place in March

in Santa Barbara.