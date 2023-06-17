CARLSON, Nancy Claybrook

04/08/1928 – 05/26/2023

Nancy Claybrook Carlson, born Nancy Leigh Claybrook to Franklin Dew and Priscilla Leigh Claybrook of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on May 26, at the age of 95. Nancy was born on April 8, 1928, the third of four children, after sister Priscilla Jean and brother Theodore and six years before her brother Robert.

An excellent student and naturally inquisitive, Nancy excelled academically and athletically in Baltimore schools. After high school, she enrolled at Radcliffe College, a women’s liberal arts college in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There she began a course of study in English literature.

After three semesters, Nancy met Robert Carlson, a native of Santa Barbara County and a Harvard graduate six years her senior. Nancy’s mother-in-law described how Robert sold his blood to properly court the young and vivacious Nancy. Robert’s romantic efforts paid off, and on December 29, 1948, Nancy and Robert were married.

After a honeymoon spent bicycling through several European countries, the couple set up house in Boulder, Colorado. Prior to marriage, Robert had accepted the position of administrative director of the Harvard Observatory in Climax, Colorado. With Robert immersed in his work, Nancy resumed her studies in English Literature at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

In 1951, Robert’s work took the couple to Glendale, California, where in the following year Nancy gave birth to the couple’s first child, Robert, followed two years later by Harvey. A daughter Martha, now known as Apieh, was born two years later.

In 1959, when Robert and a partner formed Channel Technologies, Nancy and he moved to Santa Barbara, where the family lived in a beautiful Hope Ranch home. Nancy was an enthusiastic and energetic homemaker, wife, mother, gardener, chauffeur and more. She strongly encouraged her children’s educational pursuits and athletic activities, supported local charities and organizations and gave time, energy and organizational skills to a multitude of civic causes. Nancy and Robert belonged to several social clubs where Nancy participated in sports, recreation and healthful activities. Meanwhile, Nancy also completed her education, earning a BA in English literature through correspondence courses at the University of Colorado. Nancy liked to refer to this stretch of years as “the 9-year wonder.”

In the early 1970s, Nancy began classes at a Santa Barbara nursing program. On January 1,1974, she was licensed by the State of California as a registered nurse, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. She maintained her nursing license until the age of 82.

Nancy and Robert Carlson divorced in 1980. At age 52, the next chapter of Nancy’s life began. A catastrophic health event set her back but, if anything, made her more determined to live life to the fullest.

In 2005, Nancy moved into the Edgerly Hotel, part of the Battistone Foundation. There, she prospered, doing all she could for nearly 20 years to make all residents feel welcomed and at home. In the month before her death, Nancy’s Edgerly family surprised her with a celebration of her 95th birthday with food, friends, music, presents and birthday cake.

After decades of heart problems but only a short period of severe illness, Nancy entered Sarah House on hospice care on May 24. She passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Father on May 26, 2023, having been surrounded and embraced by friends and family in the final days of her life.

Nancy was predeceased by her three siblings, by her son Harvey in 1994, and son Robert in 2003.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Apieh Claybrook of Lompoc, CA, granddaughter Anwanur Gielow, grandson-in-law Ryan Gielow, and three great-grandchildren, Samona, Drew, and Emmett, of Buellton, CA. Nancy is also survived by several loving cousins and other extended family members, as well as hundreds of close friends she considered as dear to her as family.

Nancy expressed her gratitude to her devoted and skilled physician of over 30 years, Elizabeth Kim, MD; to the Battistone Foundation for her happy decades at the Edgerly; to the attentive and loving hospice caregivers at Sarah House; and to her family at Hope Church for their unending love, support and prayers.

Upon her death and per her wishes, Nancy’s body was taken to USC Keck School of Medicine as part of their Anatomical Gift Program. Following USC, her remains will be placed in her family plot.

In Nancy’s memory, a plaque will be placed at a tree just outside the Edgerly Apartments Hotel, 105 W. Sola Street, through the Santa Barbara Beautiful Commemorative Tree Program.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 1st, at 1:00 p.m. at the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara. Please RSVP by calling (805) 682-6232, or by sending an email to celebrate@hopesb.com.