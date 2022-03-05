‘Carnivorous carnival’

It’s all about the meat at ‘Beefsteak’ event at Alisal Ranch

COURTESY ALISAL RANCH

Chef Anthony Endy, above, said people can expect “surprises and delights” during the “Beefsteak” event March 23-25 at Alisal Ranch in Solvang.

For years, chef and restaurateur Neal Fraser of Redbird and Vibiana eateries has been hosting “Beefsteak” in Los Angeles.

For the first time ever, he’s taking the show on the road and teaming up with hospitality industry personality Billy Harris as emcee and Anthony Endy, director of culinary operations and executive chef at Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort.

They will be hosting a “Beefsteak” package experience March 23 through 25 at the ranch in Solvang.

In 1939, The New Yorker’s Joseph Mitchell wrote an article called, “All You Can Hold for Five Bucks,” describing a feast of epic proportions known simply as “Beefsteak.”

“A rite of gluttony that waged war on the livers of politicians and gangsters alike, the ‘Beefsteak’ thrived in the saloons and political halls of the 19th and early 20th centuries,” said Chef Endy. “The menu was always the same — sliced steak served on toast, au jus or gravy, and all the beer you could drink. Knives, forks, plates and napkins were forbidden. Sadly, the practice died out after World War II, and Neal Fraser is bringing the ‘Beefsteak’ back.”

REDBIRD/VIBIANA PHOTOS

Hors d’oeuvres will kick off the Beefsteak event.

Redbird, located in downtown Los Angeles, is Chef Fraser’s flagship, where he showcases “his signature sensibility of refined yet approachable modern American cuisine influenced by the city’s multitude of cultures,” according to his website. “Carved into one of the city’s most historic architectural gems, inside the former rectory building of Vibiana, the cathedral-turned-event-venue, Redbird is singular and timeless.”

The restaurant has received many accolades, including a coveted spot on Los Angeles Times’ Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurant List.

Mr. Harris is the “go-to guy” in the culinary world, according to his website. For the past 20 years, he has hosted every major culinary event in the country with the best chefs — Bobby Flay, Wolfgang Puck, Nancy Silverton. Guy Fieri and Michael Symon. He has also added his witty banter as a judge on the Food Network’s “Iron Chef America.”

With Mr. Harris as host, the carnivorous carnival on March 24 will begin with hors d’oeuvres and a cocktail and wine reception at 5:30 p.m.

A sit-down dinner will follow at 7 p.m. with a feast from Newport Meat Company. The evening will also feature live music from Doublewide Kings throughout the night.

Chef Neal Fraser of Los Angeles-based Redbird and Vibiana eateries is taking his show on the road for the first time to Solvang.

“Respecting the grand history of ‘Beefsteak,’ the final menu will be a surprise revealed at the event with community-style feasting tables of eight to 10 guests in true ‘Beefsteak’ style,” said Chef Endy. “Throughout the evening, attendees will experience a handful of surprises and delights — elaborating on the traditional ‘Beefsteak’ experience with a ranch twist — ranging from musical guests and visual elements to experiential productions and talent, all to be revealed as guests arrive.”

In addition to onsite fundraising, 15% of each ticket will benefit No Kid Hungry, which works to end child hunger in America by ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive.

Partners with The Alisal event include Frey Ranch Distillery, Mulholland Distillery, Saarloos + Sons, Stolpman Vineyards, Penville, Lumen Wines, Sea Smoke, Storm Wines, Andrew Murray Vineyards, Story of Soil, Four Brothers Wine, Crawford Family Wines and Shaun Cassidy’s My First Crush.

The “Beefsteak” package starts at $1,190 per night (plus taxes/fees) for double occupancy and includes two tickets to the March 24 dinner.

Included will be accommodations, in-room amenities, daily breakfast, dinner and drinks, tickets to “Beefsteak” on March 24, as well as access to an exclusive dinner for “Beefsteak” package guests on March 23 ahead of the event.

The package can be purchased at www.alisal.com/experiences/beefsteak.

Individual tickets to the March 24 Beefsteak experience are available via Tock, priced at $225 per person, which includes all food and beverages.

They can be purchased by the general public, overnight guests and Alisal Ranch signature club members.

“The dress code is Western Black-Tie, which, according to the Black Tie Blog, is a combination of dressy rancher attire and traditional evening attire, and typically includes a tuxedo jacket, formal shirt, optional vest, black necktie, black jeans, cowboy boots, cowboy hat and oversized belt buckle for men, and for women, dressy cowgirl attire such as formal dress and nice boots,” said Chef Endy.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com