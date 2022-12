The Carpinteria boys basketball team defeated Hueneme in dominant fashion, winning by a score of 62-21.

Junior Mario Serrano led Carpinteria with 18 points while senior Kainoa Glasgow added 15 points, sophomore Sebastian Campuzano contributed 14 and senior Israel Samaguey scored ten.

The Warriors improved to 3-10 overall and 1-1 in Citrus Coast League play. The team will return to action today against Bishop Diego.

-Matt Smolensky