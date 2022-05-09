Carp boys volleyball wins Semifinal

The Carpinteria High boys volleyball team won its Division 5 CIF SS Semifinal match against Fairmont Prep in five sets, bringing home the win with scores of 25-22, 26-28, 25-27, 25-22 and 15-13.

“You can’t get much closer than that,” said Coach Mickey Caughey, “and it was the first time we went five sets all season. It was definitely exciting.”

Leading the way for the Warriors was Diesel Slade with 20 kills and 16 digs, along with an ace and a block. Joaquin Gonzalez also picked up 20 kills to go along with nine digs, while Zack Isaac managed six kills, one block and 28 digs. Other notable performances included: River Taff, who added eight kills and five key blocks; Sebastian McCurry, who managed 31 digs; and Rigoberto Perez and Gavin Lohuis, who each went on impressive serving runs when they were needed.

“Many of our players seemed to take turns putting up the numbers on the scoreboard,” said Caughey. “Everybody was feeding off of everybody else all night.”

Carpinteria will now advance to the Division 4 CIF SS Finals, where they will play the winner of Gabriel ACA vs. Sunny Hills.

“We had a large group of parents, family and friends who also made the long three-plus hour trip and definitely helped us with their enthusiasm and loud cheering,” said Caughey. “It almost felt like a home game.”

Upon winning the fifth set, Caughey added, “the crowd went crazy, the players went crazy and the coaches went crazy. It was definitely fun times!”

SM falls short in semifinals

The San Marcos Royals boys volleyball team were defeated by Tesoro High in the Division 2 CIF Semifinals, losing close sets 22-25, 20-25 and 19-25 in the sweep.

“We are very proud of our season and our Co-Championship in the Channel League” said Head Coach Roger Kuntz. “Tesoro played better than us in every part of the game and we were unable to ever get on top. We are very proud of these young men and they have represented our program, school and community to the highest degree.”

‘Historic day’ for San Marcos at CIF prelims

The San Marcos High track and field team enjoyed much success at the CIF prelims, setting two school records and advancing a number of athletes to the CIF Finals, which will be held in Moorpark on May 14.

Jacob Snodgress turned in a remarkable performance for San Marcos in the 800m, breaking a school record that had stood since 1992 and finishing behind the third-ranked runner in California, Jai Dawson of Dana Hills.

“It was beautiful to watch Jacob run today,” said Coach Marilyn Hantgin. “Jacob continues to amaze me. He runs with confidence and determination.”

Finishing behind Snodgress in the event was San Marcos’ Ethan Dwelley, who Hantgin said “proved to himself today that he can run with the best 800 runners around.”

Snodgress also contributed to the second school record broken at the event, combining with Julain Hicks, Justin Hess and Jonas Strand to set a new mark in the 4x400m relay.

Also advance to the Finals was Makenzie Fauver, who qualified with a second place finish in the 100m hurdles and the 300m hurdles, as well as contributing to a qualifying finish in the 4x400m relay along with Ava Carter, Kiala Haas and Celina Zambrano. Carter also qualified in the 200m.

SY sends multiple athletes to CIF finals

A number of Santa Ynez High athletes finished strong at the CIF prelims, with six individuals and a relay team advancing to the Finals, which will take place at Moorpark High School on May 14.

Advancing for the Pirates will be: Gabriela Robles, who finished second in the pole vault; Zachary Liljenquist, who finished sixth in the 800m and third in the pole vault; Giszelle Hrehor, who finished fifth in the shot put and second in the discus; Madison Dewett, who finished eleventh in the discus; Kate Mazza, who finished sixth in the 1600m; Chase Sylvia, who finished seventh in the long jump; and the relay team of Canyon McClurg, Chase Sylvia, Cash McClurg and Liljenquist, who finished seventh in the 4×400.

Three Bishop Diego track and field athletes advance to finals

Bishop Diego’s track and field team will be sending a trio of athletes to the Division 4 CIF Finals after competing in the preliminaries recently.

Sue Luamanu, Clara McDonald and Annabel McDonald will all be advancing in both the shot put and discus.

In the prelims, Luamanu placed eighth in the shot put and fourth in the discus, while Clara McDonald placed second in shot put and fifth in discus and Annabel McDonald placed ninth in shot put and eighth in discus.

Carp runner advances to finals

The Carpinteria High track and field team will be sending one runner to the CIF Finals after taking part in the preliminaries.

Mateo Handall finished second in his heat in the 400m race to wind up as the eighth seed going into the Finals. The performance was the best of his career.

Ainslee Alexander earned second alternate standing in the triple jump, with an eleventh place finish, and the pole vault. Also making second alternate in the pole vault was Ben Smith.