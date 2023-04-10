Carp City Council to honor 2022 Carpinterians of the Year

The Carpinteria City Council today will adopt a resolution commending and congratulating former Councilmember Gregg Carty and his wife, Geri Ann Carty, both long-time community volunteers, upon their being named Carpinterians of the year for 2022.

The council resolution follows the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s awarding the Cartys the prestigious designation at the 64th Annual Carpinteria Community Awards Gala held April 1 at Rincon Beach Club.

It’s only the fourth time in the event’s history that the chamber has named a couple as the recipient(s) of this honor instead of an individual.

They and others were honored for their contributions to the Carpinteria community.

The council resolution cites the Cartys’ support of the California Avocado Festival, the Alcazar Theater, The Lynda Fairly Arts Center, the Carpinteria Woman’s Club, the Carpinteria Bluffs, the Carpinteria Education Foundation, Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria, Carp Cares for Kids, the Orchard to Ocean run, the Carpinteria Skate Park, Compassionate Care of Carpinteria, local elementary schools, Mentor Match, “and many more.”

It notes that Mr. Carty was elected and served on the council for four terms, from December 2006 to December 2022, and was nominated and voted by his peers to serve as the city’s mayor from 2008 to 2010 and 2014 to 2016.

“As a small business owner, Gregg has put much of his construction expertise into various volunteer projects, including the California Avocado Festival and Carpinteria Arts Center, at no cost,” the resolution states.

Ms. Carty, meanwhile, “has provided exceptional care as a private nurse and has played a crucial role in maintaining the Alcazar Theater’s legacy as a cultural hub for the community.”

“Geri Ann has extensive involvement in the Carpinteria Woman’s Club, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Carpinteria Education Foundation and Mentor Match, where Geri Ann helped many young people overcome obstacles and succeed in both their personal and academic lives.”

The couple, the resolution states, “have made remarkable contributions and been tireless advocates for the Carpinteria Valley Community,” noting that “their generosity and commitment to lead and serve (and) inspire others to participate make a difference in their communities.

“The City Council hereby commends and congratulates Gregg and Geri Ann Carty as the ‘2022 Carpinterians of the Year,’ for their vital contributions to cherished Carpinteria events and programs that will positively impact the community far into the future.”

“I will treasure this forever,” Mr. Carty said at the awards ceremony.

Added Geri Ann Carty, “I really have no words. I’m so overwhelmed by this beautiful and generous award.”

Councilmember and former Mayor Wade Nomura and his wife, Debbie, nominated the Cartys for the honor, noting in their application letter that “this dynamic couple has had a major impact on people, as well as the Carpinteria Valley and all it offers.”

In other business, the council will be asked to adopt a resolution approving the 2023-2031 Housing Element of the Carpinteria General Plan as revised to address comments from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and other interested parties.

Staff is recommending that the council receive its presentation and public testimony; find the proposed action is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, adopt the resolution and direct the city manager to submit the Housing Element to HCD for review.

“State requirements for this Housing Element update are far more challenging than any prior update,” staff said. “The State Legislature has declared a ‘housing crisis’ in California, and local government zoning and permit review procedures are viewed as a major cause of the crisis.”

As a result, “the state is requiring cities to facilitate a significant increase in housing production, particularly higher-density multi-family housing,” staff said. “The draft Housing Element addresses these requirements and includes revised policies and programs to create significant additional opportunities for housing development consistent with recent State legislation.”

