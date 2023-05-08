Carp Council to pick new firm to aid in city manager search

The Carpinteria City Council is expected today to pick a new recruitment firm to aid the city in its search for a new city manager.

The council already picked one at its last meeting on April 24, voting 4-1 to authorize executive search services to be conducted by Regional Government Services to find a successor city manager to Dave Durflinger, according to City Clerk Brian C. Barrett. RGS is a management consulting firm that the city has an existing contract with for Human Resources support.

However, since then, “RGS has decided to decline the City Manager recruitment project,” he said.

In addition, another of the four contenders for the job, Peckham & McKenney, “has informed the city that it no longer has the capacity to take on the work,” City Clerk Barrett said.

“This leaves the proposals from Raftelis and CPS HR Consulting,” he said.

Staff recommends the council select one of them as the city’s executive recruitment consultant.

“Our project team for the City of Carpinteria (City) comprises skilled professionals, seasoned in local government management with search experience across the country,” Raftelis wrote in its proposal.

“Our team has completed over 300 searches, and we have had significant success in identifying and retaining ideal candidates who meet each organization’s unique set of needs and expectations.

“We are confident our approach will result in a successful leader for the organization.”

CPS HR Consulting said in its proposal that they are “uniquely qualified to undertake this effort as we have vast experience in assisting non-profit and public agencies with executive search, screening, and placement.

“We understand that each agency is unique, and our extensive experience allows us to tailor our process to specifically meet your needs. Our work with local government agencies throughout the United States gives us an in-depth understanding of government operations, programs, and services.

“We understand how important this transition is for you and are perfectly placed to assist you in this endeavor.”

Raftelis includes Jim Armstrong, a former Santa Barbara city manager with knowledge of Carpinteria and the region, among its group of recruiters, staff said. Additionally, Raftelis is the only group that offers a community engagement option at an additional cost.

CPS notes in its proposal that its project team is prepared to begin work 60 days after executing the contract, staff said.

The cost of a full recruitment ranges from $30,000 to $37,500, excluding any travel costs associated with the candidates, which may be incurred by the city.

If council members decide to hold off on picking an executive search consultant, staff recommends they either form an ad hoc committee of the City Council to review the remaining consultant proposals/conduct interviews, etc., and make a recommendation for a recruitment consultant; or direct staff to solicit additional consultant proposals.

Staff also recommends that the council form an ad hoc committee to work with whichever consultant is selected to draft an ideal candidate profile and other key recommendations for council consideration.

But that might not happen in time given City Manager Durflinger’s early December retirement date and the necessary steps/work that need to be done by then, staff said.

“Soliciting additional proposals raises the prospect of the need for council to consider an interim appointment or hire to fill the City Manager position while the recruitment-hiring process is completed,” staff said.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com