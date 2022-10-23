Carp football earns win over Nordhoff

The Carpinteria High School Football team won a close game against Nordhoff on Friday, taking home a 17-10 victory.

“We continue to stress the importance of practicing hard and it carries over into the game,” said Coach Mario Robinson. “The team played hard for 4 quarters and finished off with an interception by Jason Dishion.”

Quarterback Talon Trumble rushed for 118 yards on 20 carries, scoring both a rushing and passing touchdown. Wide receiver Judah Torres caught the scoring pass, a 23-yard effort. Kicker David Alvarez also contributed, scoring a 42-yard field goal and two extra points.

Carpinteria’s special teams came up big with a blocked field goal, as well as returning 20 yards by Matt Munoz.

Defensively, Sawyer Kelly led with four solo tackles. The team also recorded two interceptions, one by Dishion and the other by Sebastian Hernandez.

– Matt Smolensky