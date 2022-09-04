Carp football wins close game over Channel Islands

The Carpinteria High football team won a hard-fought game against Channel Islands, defeating their opponents 16-13.

“We were playing with lots of emotion and focus and wanted the win,” said Coach Mario Robinson in an email. “QB Talon Trumble deserves the game ball with hard running and good passing.”

Trumble ran for 160 yards on 28 carries, scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He also completed eight passes in 12 attempts, leading to another touchdown on a pass to Sebastian Hernandez. Hernandez had four receptions for 58 yards, as well as contributing on defense with a clutch interception with one minute left on the clock.

“The defense played tough last night and kept making big plays and getting stops when needed,” said Robinson.” It was great to see the team come together and battle for four quarters.”

– Matt Smolensky