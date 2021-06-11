Carp, Santa Maria students graduate

COURTESY PHOTO

Dain Blanton, an Olympic gold medalist and head coach of the USC beach volleyball team that won the 2021 NCAA tournament, gave the commencement address at Carpinteria High School Thursday evening.

Hundreds of Santa Barbara County students graduated Thursday, as Carpinteria High School, Delta High School and Ernest Righetti High School seniors became alumni.

The school had never before invited a speaker for commencement.

In Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley High School graduation begins at 10 a.m. today, followed by Santa Maria High School’s ceremony at 1 p.m.

For more about the commencements (including photos), see Saturday’s News-Press.

— Annelise Hanshaw