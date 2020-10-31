Carpinteria announces Rincon Multi-Use Trail

The city of Carpinteria announced a notice of preparing for an environmental impact report for the Carpinteria Rincon Multi-Use Trail.

The trail would extend from the eastern end of Carpinteria Avenue to Rincon Beach County Park in Santa Barbara County.

The shared-use trail would be 16 feet wide, a 10-foot wide path with 3-foot wide paved shoulder on both sides and approximately 2,800 feet long.

It would also include a 160-foot long, 14- to 16-foot wide, clear-span bridge over the UPRR alignment.

The earthwork for the trail construction would require 104,000 cubic yards of cut, 10,300 used for fill on-site and 94,100 to be exported off-site. Also proposed is a storm drainage collection system.

The project aims to improve public safety, provide improved public coastal access and recreational opportunities and enhance non-vehicular travel alternatives.

The city determined that the project could potentially impact the following: aesthetics, biological resources, geology and soils, cultural resources, hazards and hazardous materials, tribal and cultural resources, air quality/greenhouse gas emissions, hydrology/water quality, noise and recreation.

Carpinteria is encouraging the public to provide written comment on the project through Nov. 30.

Residents can mail their comments to: Nick Bobroff, City of Carpinteria, 5775 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria 93013, or email them to nickb@ci.carpinteria.ca.us.

All documents on the project can be viewed at carpinteria.ca.us/public-works/engineering-division/rincon-multi-use-trail.

There will also be a scoping meeting to solicit oral and written comments from interested parties requesting notice, responsible agencies, agencies with jurisdiction by law, trustee agencies and involved federal agencies.

The virtual meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 via Zoom. It can be viewed at us02web.zoom.us/j/85412486344.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com