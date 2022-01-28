Carpinteria Arts Center workshop registration now open

COURTESY PHOTO

Carpinteria Arts Center offers workshops for all ages.

CARPINTERIA — Registration is now open for the spring workshops at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

Class offerings begin Feb. 5 through June 1.

The center offers programming for every age and for locals and visitors. Included are plein air beach painting, watercolor painting, mixed media and collage, jewelry making, tide pool photography, block printmaking, basket making, hanging orchid kodedama, old-fashioned Valentine-making, indigo dyeing and shibori, encaustic wax, gelatin plate printing, white line wood cutting, cigar box artwork, guitar classes and ukulele classes.

Classes for children include painting with acrylics, watercolor painting and a Valentine-making workshop.

Some classes are held indoors in classrooms, and others are held in the Koch Courtyard at the center.

Tours and excursions are also scheduled.

“Our goal is to inspire creativity and promote inclusion by connecting with the community through the arts,” said Linda Rosso, executive director of the Arts Center. “Over the past 20 years, we have worked hard to offer a diverse array of classes and programs which continue to enrich the community.”

To register for classes and tours online, go to www.carpinteriaartscenter.org. For more information, call 805-684-7789.

– Marilyn McMahon