Carpinteria awaits Rods and Roses, Independence Day Parade

Gary Dobbins can’t wait.

He has his 1934 roadster all set to go for a day of celebration in Carpinteria, which

will see its first Rods and Roses show and first Independence Day Parade since the pandemic started in 2020.

The 25th annual Rods and Roses will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by the parade at 3:30.

Mr. Dobbins, a Rods and Roses organizer, said the shows started 25 years ago when the CEO of the chamber of commerce knew Mr. Dobbins was part of a group of guys who helped each other restore cars.

“He came (to me) because the city was getting ready to dedicate a new Amtrak platform and wanted classic cars on display,” Mr. Dobbins told the News-Press.

That set the stage for 25 years of a show that features both classic cars and roses.

“The flower growers have always been part of the event, contributing their proceeds to the FFA,” Mr. Dobbins said. “The flower growers supplied roses for kids to make bouquets to sell. This year, we have two growers. One is selling pre-made bouquets. The other grower is letting kids make bouquets.

“Funds go to support Women of Agriculture, the FFA and other nonprofits and community benefits,” Mr. Dobbins said.

And a big draw are the cars, which win trophies from businesses choosing their favorites.

“Andy Granatelli, known as Mr. Indy 500, really helped us in the beginning,” Mr. Dobbins said.

The News-Press asked Mr. Dobbins how it feels to be back in person for the Hot Rods and Roses Show after the pandemic-caused hiatus. “It feels so good, I can’t wait. I just got my 1934 hot rod, and it’s a roadster, which is a convertible. It’s a very rare car.”

Mr. Dobbins said the Hot Rods and Roses Show usually draws about 10,000 people and that its participants come from as far as Arizona, Colorado and Indiana.

“People come for the car show and stay for the parade,” which draws 3,000 to 4,000 spectators, Mr. Dobbins said.

“The beauty of this event is it highlights Carpinteria, and its downtown with views of the mountains and ocean,” Hot Rods and Roses organizer Mike Lazaro told the News-Press in an email. “It’s truly a Carp grassroots effort. It’s a homecoming for many in the car community, and it acknowledges our roots with the agricultural community.

“It’s a family, free event. It creates a stimulus to the downtown as our guest drivers and enthusiasts spend the day shopping, eating, visiting and reconnecting,” he said. “From the most disciplined auto enthusiast to the young weekend warrior, this is a car show for the masses.”

Mr. Lazaro noted the car show highlights nonprofit service groups and community outreach. “One of the features is the brotherhood motorcycle club and their annual raffle, which directly funds local charities. This year’s raffle item is a custom barbecue.”

This year’s beneficiaries include: the FFA, Carpinteria Women for Agriculture, HopeNet, The Alcazar Theatre, the California Avocado Festival and the Carpinteria High School Boosters Club.

For more information, see rodsnroses.com.

