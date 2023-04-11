Carpinteria baseball defeated by Nordhoff

The Warriors baseball team took on Nordhoff in the second game of their series against the Rangers. Although the Warriors put up a tough fight, Carpinteria lost 4-2 during Friday’s game.

Beto Martinez scored both of the Warrior runs with a single and a double hit. Judah Torres was on base twice as he hit a single and also walked. Even with the loss, the Warriors out-hit the Rangers seven to five. Pitcher Joaquin Ramirez had five strikeouts.

“This was a good baseball game that hinged on just a few plays. They got two timely hits on offense where we had some bad luck during our chances,” said head coach Patrick Cooney.

The Warriors will play Hueneme on Wednesday.

— Annika Bahnsen