Carpinteria boys volleyball see success at Dos Pueblos Invitational

The Carpinteria boys volleyball team competed against 30 other teams at the Dos Pueblos Invitational Tournament.

“With 6 pools of 5 teams in each pool, we held our own against several of the bigger teams,” said Coach Mickey Caughey.

All the teams played two sets against the other teams in their pool, and Carpinteria’s division 5 team won five sets and lost only three.

“This qualified us for second place in our pool, which also qualified us to play in the 16 team championship bracket. We were excited that we were playing so well against division 1,2, 3 and 4 teams,” said Coach Caughey.

The first set of the day started at 8 a.m. and Carpinteria played all day until the first found match against Palisades Charter in the championship division. Palisades Charter beat Carpinteria. “But what a wild ride while it lasted,” said Coach Caughey. Diesel Slade had 22 kills and 57 digs, Joaquin Gonzalez put away 18 kills, while Zach Isaac had 14 kills and 52 digs, River Taff got 14 kills, and Sebastian McCurry had 70 digs.

Carpinteria has played three times a week since the season began, making a steady improvement with each match.

“We’ve discovered that the old saying is true–’The game teaches the game,’” said Coach Caughey.

Next week Carpinteria will play two league games and another tournament. On Tuesday they will play at Nordhoff, on Thursday, Hueneme will visit and next Saturday they will play at the Bishop Diego Classic Tournament before spring break.

– Katherine Zehnder