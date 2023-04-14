Carpinteria City Council declares International Dark Sky Week

In a move to urge Carpinterians to learn about night-sky friendly lighting, reduce light pollution, and “look up and experience the wonder of the star-filled night,” the Carpinteria City Council has proclaimed the week of April 15-22 as International Dark Sky Week.

The council issued the proclamation at its March 27 meeting.

In response to the proclamation and public comment, Mayor Al Clark requested that staff look into initiation of a night-sky ordinance.

A staff memo about the ordinance appeared on the council’s April 10 agenda.

The memo provides background information and analysis on current city night-sky policies, regulations and procedures.

“We conclude that while there remains a place for updated lighting policies and regulations, the city’s current policies, regulations, guidelines and practices are adequate to ensure night-sky friendly lighting is implemented through development permitting processes,” staff said.

Staff defines night-sky friendly lighting as being fully shielded, of low intensity, low glare design, minimum height and hooded to direct light downward, thereby preventing spillover onto adjacent parcels or sensitive areas.

The process underway to comprehensively update the city’s General Plan/Local Coastal Plan and Zoning Code represents an opportunity to re-evaluate night-sky- friendly lighting policies and regulations.

The city’s General Plan/Coastal Land Use Plan puts forth various policies to address night sky light pollution. There are general citywide lighting policies, but also specific policies relating to neighborhood subareas, commercial areas and environmentally sensitive habitats.

There are also regulations in the city’s Municipal Code and Creeks Preservation Program concerning lighting that apply only to particular zone districts, types of development and/or geographical areas.

The Community Development Department implements these policies and regulations through the review process for planning and building permits.

Applicants are advised early in the process to select night-sky friendly fixtures, and to include lighting details and fixture specifications in their plans. Larger projects may be required to also submit a photometric plan to show the lighting intensity and spillover throughout a project site and adjoining areas.

As part of the review process, staff and the Architectural Review Board evaluate exterior lighting and provide direction to achieve compliance.

Approved projects are conditioned to require that the final lighting plan and selected exterior fixtures be compliant with the city’s night-sky friendly policies.

For projects that do not require a land use permit from the Planning Department and only need a building permit, such as a small residential remodel, the Planning Department still reviews exterior lighting.

The Community Development Department conducts inspections at the time of project completion to ensure the lighting is compliant. Separately, the Code Compliance Department investigates non-compliant lighting and can seek corrective action from a property owner.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com