Carpinteria City Council to consider safe parking program

Today, the Carpinteria City Council will receive a presentation on the New Beginnings Safe Parking Program and report on options for responding to issues raised concerning overnight parking and restroom services for people experiencing homelessness.

The city occasionally receives complaints and requests for service related to people that are homeless sleeping in vehicles in local parking lots or going to the bathroom on private and public property, according to the staff report.

The New Beginnings Safe Parking Program provides a safe place to sleep at night for people that are homeless and living out of their vehicle, and can provide 24-hour restroom service via portable bathrooms. Renting the restrooms is estimated to cost $4,100 annually.

In other business, the council will receive the proposed timeline and points of negotiation for disposition and development agreement for the Surfliner Inn Project.

The purpose of the item is to describe the lnn Project, describe key terms of negotiation, and propose a DDA negotiation timeline. ln addition, the item will outline the aspects of the DDA negotiation that the City Council will have in closed session in order to preserve the city’s position in negotiations.

Also on the agenda for the council is to consider authorizing to issue a notice inviting bids for the 2021 Pavement Maintenance Project. With that, members will be asked to approve a budget appropriation of $685,000 from the Measure X Fund to Capital Improvement Projects Fund Expenses Account.

“The general scope of work consists of crack treatment, asphalt concrete pavement replacements and the application of microsurfacing,” the staff report says. “Based on the city’s pavement management system, these streets are currently rated at the lower range of the fair condition rating in which, without pavement maintenance treatment, are anticipated to further decline into the poor condition rating in the next year.”

However, the report says that with the proposed pavement treatment, the existing asphalt concrete pavement surface would be rejuvenated and see an increased pavement condition rating to, at minimum, the middle of the fair condition rating that would last for at least five years until pavement rehabilitation.

Then, the City Council will be asked to authorize two agreements. One is with LIN Consulting, Inc. for the preparation of construction plans and specifications for the Carpinteria Avenue and Palm Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, and approving the related budget appropriation of $25,000.

The other is with Pacific Civil Solutions, Inc. for Pedestrian Bridge Inspection Services and a budget appropriation of $70,000.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. today and can be viewed channel 21 or streamed live at https://carpinteria.ca.us/city-hall/agendas-meetings.

