Carpinteria City Council to discuss Central Coast region, parking enforcement

The Carpinteria City Council will be recommended today to authorize sending a letter supporting the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ request to the state for Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties to exit the regional stay-at-home order as a Central Coast region.

“There exists a need for immediate action to mitigate unnecessary economic hardship to the Carpinteria community as a result of the state’s order,” the staff report read.

The council will also be recommended to ratify the suspension of vehicle parking enforcement for the duration of the regional stay at home order, unless sooner modified or terminated by action of the Director of Emergency Services or the city council.

Staff deemed it necessary to suspend parking enforcement related to the following: residential street sweeping; 72-hour limit on parking on public property; parking restrictions for city-owned lots; posted time limits zones in residential and commercial areas; removal of abandoned vehicles that do not pose a threat to public safety, health and welfare; expired registration on a vehicle; vehicles displaying expired permits; extended grace periods for people dropping off or picking up; and suspended towing unless a vehicle is blocking access, causing an immediate hazard or deemed a public health or safety concern.

“Suspension of these parking restrictions is designed to encourage individuals to stay home and/or to facilitate parking for individuals engaged in activities permissible under the regional stay at home order, such as those engaged in California’s Critical infrastructure workforce,” the staff report read. “The Director found that suspension of these regulations would facilitate the protection of Carpinterians’ lives and property during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In other business, the council will receive and file a report on the Regional Housing Needs Allocation 6th cycle.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 this evening, and can be viewed live on the city’s website at https://carpinteria.ca.us/city-hall/agendas-meetings or on Government Access Television CHannel 21.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com