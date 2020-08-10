Carpinteria City Council to discuss forming racial equity committee

The Carpinteria City Council on Monday will discuss forming an ad hoc racial equity and social justice program planning committee.

The council will be asked to act on whether to adopt a resolution to approve the formation of the committee and appoint two councilmembers to serve on the committee.

On June 8, the council adopted a resolution in response to the killing of George Floyd which condemned the unjustified use of force and brutality by law enforcement against black people, people of color and other marginalized communities. As part of the resolution, the city established a commitment to collaborate with law enforcement to further community-oriented policing, review city policies and engage community groups and leaders.

At both its July meetings, the council considered options for forming one or more committees.

The council will be discussing whether to form a blue ribbon committee on racial equity and social justice, which would include councilmembers and community leaders “to effectively collaborate in systemic policy change and implement antiracist policies,” according to the staff report.

The council will discuss forming the ad hoc committee and would revisit the formation of the blue ribbon committee at a later date.

Also on Monday, the council will receive a report from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department regarding local law enforcement services.

The city of Carpinteria contracts the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, and as part of the contract, the Sheriff’s Office makes an annual presentation on staffing levels, general services provided and supplemental programs undertaken. The report will also include data on calls for service, crimes and arrests.

In other business, the council will receive a report on ExxonMobil’s interim trucking phased restart and discuss sending a comet to the county Planning Commission regarding the proposal.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be broadcast live on the city of Carpinteria’s website, at https://carpinteria.ca.us/city-hall/agendas-meetings, and on government access television channel 21.

