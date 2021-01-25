Carpinteria City Council to discuss Pedestrian Crossing Safety Improvements Project

Today, the Carpinteria City Council will be recommended to authorize the public works director to advertise the Notice Inviting Bids for the Pedestrian Crossing Safety Improvements Project.

The project consists of curb extensions, curb ramps, sidewalk infill and crosswalk striping, among other things, along with upgrades to Americans with Disabilities Act standards at two locations.

“The improvements are intended to provide continuous and accessible pedestrian travel, a physical separation between vehicular traffic and pedestrians, a reduction in vehicle speeds and encourage an increase in pedestrian and bicycle travel,” the staff report reads.

The first location is along Bailard Avenue at its intersections with Carpinteria Avenue and Via Real, and the second is at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Dorrance Way.

Carpinteria’s mayor will also be asked to sign the closeout agreement and release of claims for the City Hall Remediation and Renovation Project with Quincon, Inc.

The project extended into 2020-21 due to long lead schedule material deliveries and punch list items. The work is now complete and the construction contract may be closed out.

It consisted of remediation work, including asbestos abatement and interior building renovation work including code updates (building and fire), and/or upgrades to rooms, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting and electrical, communication and data, security, and accessibility to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act for both City Hall and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Substation.

The city council will also discuss using interpreter services for city council meetings or other public meetings.

Mayor Wade Nomura suggested the meetings be interpreted simultaneously into Spanish so more members of the community would be able to participate, so staff began a pilot program, which allowed them to evaluate and bring it to the council to determine if it should continue.

Staff confirmed that using interpreter services would result in an annual cost of approximately $16,400.

“Providing English/Spanish interpreter services at city council meetings and other public meetings allows Spanish-speaking citizens the opportunity to be informed of city actions and activities and creates a more inclusive community and the potential for more civic engagement,” the staff report reads.

The meeting will begin tonight at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed live at https://carpinteria.ca.us/city-hall/agendas-meetings or on Government Access Television Channel 21.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com