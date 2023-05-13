Carpinteria City Council to discuss Rincon trail

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria City Council will discuss an update on the Rincon Multi-Use Trail project at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

The goal for this trail is to connect the eastern end of Carpinteria to Rincon Beach County Park near the Ventura County line.

The update will include the report on the stakeholder outreach efforts, consideration of alternative trail alignments, as well as the selection of a preferred project alternative for further evaluation.

After this discussion, the council will host public comments.

You can attend the meeting in person or watch it at carpinteriaca.gov/city-hall/agendas-meetings.

— Annika Bahnsen