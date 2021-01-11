Carpinteria City Council to discuss transfer to city-operated library

In its regular meeting today, the Carpinteria City Council will discuss a budget allocation transition from the Carpinteria Library to the city of Carpinteria.

The council approved moving forward and transitioning Carpinteria Library services from operation by the city of Santa Barbara as a County Branch Library to operation by the city of Carpinteria as an independent municipal library.

Staff believes the transition is consistent with the city’s interest in meeting local service needs and desires of the Carpinteria community, and that it will provide a high quality and broad range of public services, facilities and utilities.

The budget allocation would be in the amount of $15,400.

In other business, the council will be recommended to remove two trees, one at 4877 Seventh Street and the other at 4774 Sterling Way.

The first tree is a Coast Live Oak tree, and city staff wants to replace it with species in the approved pallet of replacement street trees in the city’s Street Tree Management Plan. Staff reported its roots are affecting sidewalk and private property, the condition is affecting safety on the sidewalk and limbs could fall.

The other is a Wilson Holly tree, and the city would like to replace it with an approved species. Staff reported this one’s trunk and trunk base are unhealthy, and the tree could potentially fall.

In addition, in a legislative update, the city council will discuss local, state and/or federal legislation under consideration and decide whether to direct staff to place it on a future agenda for consideration.

The meeting will begin tonight, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the city website at https://carpinteria.ca.us/city-hall/agendas-meetings.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com