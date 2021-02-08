Carpinteria City Council to hear financial report, discuss support for financial relief for tenants

In its regular meeting today, the Carpinteria City Council will receive the comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.

The purpose of the annual financial audit is to determine if the city’s financial reporting has been presented fairly and whether the city has complied with applicable laws and regulations.

“The auditors have issued an unmodified (“clean”) opinion of the financial statements in the comprehensive annual financial report, meaning that, in their opinion, the statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the city in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles,” the staff report reads.

Overall, the city funds had an ending balance of $17,108,250, an increase over budget, and each of the city’s 19 funds except for two had a zero or positive fund balance.

In other business, the council will be asked to grant authorization for the city manager to sign and submit a notice of dispute to the county sheriff disputing the county’s fiscal year 2020-2021 true-up costs and FY 2021-2022 recomputated services under the agreement to provide law enforcement services between the City of Carpinteria and the county.

According to the staff report, Carpinteria was notified of an initial contract cost increase estimate of 5.5% with no information regarding why, and in January of this year, the Sheriff’s Office presented the city with a compensation amount of $5,620,041, an increase of nearly 40%.

“Law enforcement contract service costs represent the city’s largest single expenditure in both the General Fund and Measure X Fund,” the staff report reads. “lt is expected that service level cuts would be a part of the necessary financial response should a final contract cost amount result that is anywhere close to the amount proposed by the Sheriff’s Office.”

Also coming to the council’s desk for approval or disapproval is an ordinance to change speed limits on certain city streets, specifically, portions of Bailard Avenue, Carpinteria Avenue, Casitas Pass Road, Cravens Lane, El Carro Lane, Linden Avenue, Malibu Drive, Ogan Road, Palm Avenue, Santa Monica Road, Santa Ynez Avenue, Seventh Street and Via Real.

In order for speed zones to be enforceable, they must be determined by an Engineering and Traffic Study every five years.

“It is determined upon the basis of an engineering and traffic survey that the speed permitted by state law upon the following streets is less than necessary for safe operation of vehicles thereon, and it is declared that the prima facie speed limit shall be as hereinafter set forth on those streets or parts of streets designated in this section when signs are erected giving notice thereof,” the staff report says.

Council members will be asked to approve letters for the mayor’s signature to be sent to Rep. Salud Carbajal, Sen. Monique Limon and Assembly member Steve Bennett requesting financial relief for commercial tenants and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letters “request support in sponsoring legislation that would provide direct assistance to lessees affected by COVID-19 restrictions limiting the use of leased space (i.e., 25% occupancy for restaurants and retail, etc.) allowed to be used for commercial purposes on state and local health officer orders. Such assistance could be in the form of direct payments to lessees (to offset lease payments) or landlords (in exchange for reducing rent for affected businesses), tax breaks, relief from mortgage payments or other creative options that would benefit commercial businesses and landlords,” the staff report says.

The meeting will take place today at 5:30 p.m., and can be viewed on Government Access Television Channel 21, or streamed live at https://carpinteria.ca.us/city-hall/agendas-meetings.

