Carpinteria City Council to meet Monday

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Council Chamber, 5755 Carpinteria Ave.

First, council members will recognize the 10th anniversary of the Franklin Trail and the 95th anniversary of the Alcazar Theatre. The council is also slated to proclaim May 21-27 National Public Works Week in Carpinteria.

Occasionally, the Carpinteria City Council elects to take positions on state or federal issues. During this regular meeting, the council will discuss information from the League of California Cities (Cal Cities), which gives the council the opportunity to authorize a submittal of a position letter on behalf of the city.

The council will discuss three items from the Cal Cities agenda: streamlined housing approvals, specifically with multifamily housing developments; Cal Cities’ request for $3 billion in the state budget for housing programs; and the fentanyl public health crisis.

Other items on the docket are updates on construction proposals, reviewing past budget approvals and examining updated yearly reports.

The meeting can be attended in person or online and can be watched at Government Access Television Channel 21. See carpinteriaca.gov/city-hall/agendas-meetings.

— Annika Bahnsen