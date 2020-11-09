Carpinteria City Council to receive report on emergency services

Tonight, the Carpinteria City Council will receive an informational report on the city’s Emergency Services Management Program, which is designed to strengthen the city’s ability to prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters and other emergencies.

The report includes all the actions taken by the city when COVID-19 hit, such as increasing communications to the community, adopting beach restrictions on holidays, making meetings virtual, forming the Ad Hoc COVID Recovery Committee to distribute grants and helping local businesses reopen.

“The City’s Emergency Services Management Program aligns with the purpose and policies of the City’s General Plan Safety Element including reducing death and injuries, property damage and economic and social dislocation from natural and man-made disasters,” the staff report reads.

The council will also receive an update on the implementation of the Sustainable Community Policy, which aims to provide consistent guidance for economic vitality, energy conservations, waste reduction and overall community health, safety and wellness.

City staff will share the actions taken to assist implementation of the policy, including region- wide collaboration, pollution prevention and more.

Finally, the council will be asked to authorize the City Manager to execute a professional design services contract with Van Atta Associates, Inc. for the Carpinteria Rincon Bluffs Preserve.

“ln 2016, the Land Trust initiated a $7.9 million fundraising campaign to purchase Rincon Bluffs Preserve, a 21.6-acre portion of the larger Carpinteria Bluffs lll planning area that overlooks Rincon Point,” the staff report reads. “The Rincon Bluffs Preserve is a prominent undeveloped coastal bluff property with scenic views and important habitat resources.”

Van Atta and associates has been involved with the property prior to the city’s acquisition, and they determined a list of desirable improvements to consider, including public access improvements including a parking area, restrooms, fencing, coastal overlooks including an outdoor classroom and improvements to the Carpinteria Coastal Vista Trail.

The cost of the proposal for design services is $30,000, and The Land Trust will reimburse the city for it.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., and can be viewed at https://carpinteria.ca.us/city-hall/agendas-meetings.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com