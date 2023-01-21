Carpinteria city manager announces retirement

Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger plans to retire by the end of the year.

His announcement was made to the city council and all city staff this week.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the Carpinteria community for the past 24 years (in the role of city manager since July 2001), and to work alongside such great people,” Mr. Durflinger said in a news release. “Any success that I have had I owe to the team — a team made up of dedicated staff members, city council leaders and involved community members.”

As he announced his retirement, Mr. Durflinger received some praise from the mayor.

“Dave has not only provided his skills, intelligence and vast knowledge of Carpinteria on a 24/7 basis for the city, but he is also a resident and valued member of the community,” Carpinteria Mayor Al Clark said. “Dave has established a strong, stable and consistent government for over 20 years.”

Mr. Durflinger told the council and staff in an email that nothing will change in the city government in the near term. “My priority is to leave the organization in capable hands. I want to allow the City Council sufficient time to plan and facilitate this transition and to provide time for some overlap with the new city manager prior to my retirement.

No timeline or process has been set for hiring Mr. Durflinger’s successor.

“My employment with the city has afforded my family and me many wonderful opportunities and experiences we would not otherwise have had, none more important than being part of a true community,” said Mr. Durflinger. “For that, I am eternally grateful.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com