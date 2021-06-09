Carpinteria High School prepares for commencement

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Carpinteria High School Class of 2019 moves their tassels on June 13, 2019. The Class of 2021 will do the same this Thursday night.

The Carpinteria High School Class of 2021 will graduate in an invitation-only ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Commencement will be broadcast live at youtube.com/channel/UCaliZPZ9N8ys-6OyOSfCIUA.

The high school decided to hire a commencement speaker, a first for the school, to commemorate this year’s graduates.

Dain Blanton, an Olympic gold medalist and head coach of the USC beach volleyball team that won the 2021 NCAA tournament, will attend in-person to give words of encouragement.

High-achieving seniors were honored in an awards presentation Monday night.

“Wow, I am so impressed: fire, mudslides, loss of life, COVID-19, a year and a half online learning yet nothing stopped you. We are just so proud of you,” Superintendent Diana Rigby told the seniors. “It is because of your resilience and your perseverance and grit. It just makes us so very proud, and we can’t wait to see what you can accomplish in the next four years.”

Principal Gerardo Comejo acknowledged the support of families, friends and community members.

“As you begin your journey on June 10, think back on all those that have helped you along the way. Thank them as you look forward to the years to come,” he said. “Begin to think how you can support those that find themselves where you once stood.

“Remember no one walks alone in the journey of life. Look around, help those that need it, and walk proudly remembering that you are a member of the class of 2021 and also a graduate of Carpinteria High School.”

