Carpinteria High’s Cooney earns Womble Award

Carpinteria High junior Kate Cooney has received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award from the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

The award, which is presented and sponsored by Dave Pintard and the Pintard Group, goes to the student-athlete who best demonstrates the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship on their campus.

Cooney, who is the daughter of Carpinteria High athletic director and baseball coach Pat Cooney, is a three-sport standout athlete who participates in cross country, soccer and track and field. Conney also has five varsity letters.

“Her roots run deep (at Carpinteria High) and she’s been such a valuable asset to our athletic department, to our school and to our campus,” Carpinteria track and field coach Van Latham said. “She epitomizes what it is to be a Warrior. She’s dependable, she’s hard working, she’s very tenacious, but she still competes with class and sportsmanship.”

Cooney, aside from her athletic achievements, is a superstar in the classroom.

She currently carries a 4.67 grade-point average and takes three advanced placement classes as a junior. Along with her school work, Cooney participates in the marching band, she helps with the yearbook and volunteers at a number of different organizations.

One of the groups for which Cooney volunteers is Respite Inc., in Santa Barbara. It’s an organization that helps children with developmental disabilities, as well as their families. Cooney said she is honored to receive the Round Table’s prestigious award.

“I just want to say thank you to all of my coaches for nominating me for this award,” she said. “It’s a huge honor. I’d also like to thank my parents, my grandparents and all of the people in the Warrior community who have helped shape me to be this person deserving of this award.

“It’s a real honor to get this award. Thank you.”

Pintard also read a statement from Carpinteria High assistant athletic Charles Bryant during this week’s virtual presentation.

“Kate easily checks off all the above criteria for the Womble Award,” Bryant said in his statement. “As a student-athlete, Kate exemplifies all the qualities that make up the Phil Womble Award. Giving anything less than 100% is not in her vocabulary.”

