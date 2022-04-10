Carpinteria Historical Society to explore special movie museum

WARNER BROS. PICTURES

“The Wizard of Oz” is among the movies that are saluted at the new Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

The Carpinteria Valley Historical Society is off to see the wizard — and other movie magic.

The society is planning to visit the new Academy Museum of Motion Picture Arts in Los Angeles, where the treasures include the ruby slippers from “Wizard of Oz” (1939).

A motorcoach bus with a restroom will depart from the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria, at 8 a.m. May 11 and return to Carpinteria by 5 p.m. that day. Cost is $65 for historical society members and $75 for nonmembers.

The ticket price includes bus transportation, admission to the Academy Museum and refreshments aboard the bus. A no-host lunch is available at the museum’s restaurant, or from the multiple food trucks on Museum Row on Wilshire Boulevard, where the museum is located.

The museum opened in September.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ museum features exhibitions and programs depicting the magic of cinema and shows the creative and collaborative process of filmmaking. The campus includes more than 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state‑of‑the‑art theaters, Shirley Temple Education Studio and more.

The Academy collections hold more than 13 million objects, including costumes, costume sketches, film reels, posters, props, and screenplays. Some key objects in the museum’s collection include Shirley Temple’s tap shoes from “The Little Colonel” (1935); the typewriter used to write the screenplay for Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” (1960); the only surviving shark mold from “Jaws “ 1975); tablets from “The Ten Commandments” (1956); and a cape used by Bela Lugosi in “Dracula” (1931).

To secure a reservation for the May 11 trip, email david@carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org or call 805-684-3112. You will be emailed a reservation form to mail in with a payment check, or you may stop by the museum and fill one out at the front desk.

For more information, go to www.academymuseum.org.

