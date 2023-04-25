Carpinteria History Museum to host The Marketplace

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Valley Historical Society and History Museum will host its outdoor fundraiser called “The Marketplace” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the museum grounds, 956 Maple Ave., downtown Carpinteria.

The Marketplace will be filled with vendors offering a variety of goods, including handcrafted gifts, specialty foods, toys, antiques, furniture, jewelry, clothing, plants, musical instruments, household items including quilts, kitchenware, chinaware, and much more.

Prices at Granny’s Attic, the booth operated by the museum, start at 25 cents.

A popular vendor, Midnight Sky Bookstore, will be in attendance at the fundraiser. The bookstore is a pop-up and online children’s bookstore with a small inventory of carefully selected books for children of all ages.

The fundraiser will also have live music being performed by local musicians.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Admission is free to the Marketplace.

Another Marketplace is scheduled for May 27.

For more information visit carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org.

— Annika Bahnsen