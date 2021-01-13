Carpinteria Library to transition to city control

This year, the Carpinteria Library will begin the transition from being operated by the city of Santa Barbara as a County Branch Library to being operated by the city of Carpinteria as an independent municipal library.

In its regular meeting Monday evening, the Carpinteria City Council unanimously authorized the city manager to sign a consultant services agreement on behalf of the city, with Dale Redfield for assistance, with the transition of the Carpinteria Library to the City of Carpinteria, and approved a related budget allocation of $15,400 from the Measure X Fund balance.

This transition will begin this month, and the earliest staff believes the city will have completed work sufficient to notify the intention to begin services is November 2021. The City Library grand opening target date is fall 2022.

Because the city of Goleta went through a similar process, Carpinteria hired consultant Dale Redfield, who was also the consultant for Goleta.

“We feel very comfortable with the proposal that Ms. Redfield has provided, and we’re confident that she can provide the services that we need here, and be very helpful in helping us efficiently go through the steps that are required to transition our library,” Carpinteria City Manager David Durflinger said at the meeting.

He added that the city is looking into the budget and staffing requirements.

In addition, staff recommended that the option of taking on the Montecito Branch be further considered once the city library transition is completed, after the city gains some experience to understand actual library revenues and expenses.

Steps in the near future, according to Ms. Redfield’s plan, include: meeting with stakeholders; creating a new library zone defining the city’s library sphere of influence; designing a separate library website or adding onto the city’s website; taking inventory of current equipment; designing a Carpinteria library card; barcoding and RFID tagging including training and scheduling; and selecting a Library Director, along with many other tasks.

In other business, the council unanimously supported the Tree Advisory Board’s recommendation to remove two trees and replace them with species in the approved pallet of replacement street trees in the City Street Tree Management Plan.

The Coast Live Oak Tree, at 4877 7th St., and the Wilson Holly Tree, at 4774 Sterling Way, will both be removed and replaced with approved tree species. Both trees posed safety hazards.

“It’s always sad when you cut down an old big tree like this, but when public safety is involved, I will always lean that way,” said Carpinteria City Council member Gregg Carty.

The council also selected City Council representatives for Regional Agencies and Committees and City Council Joint, Standing, Ad Hoc and other committees.

Council members also provided committee reports.

