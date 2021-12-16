Carpinteria loses twice in girls basketball

The Carpinteria girls basketball team lost two non-league games Saturday at the Nordhoff Tournament in Ojai.

The first one was close.

Thacher, an Ojai school, beat Carpinteria 22-21.

“A slow start was the difference in the ball game,” Coach Henry Gonzales told the News-Press in an email. “Thacher jumped out to a 11-2 first period lead. The Warriors tightened their defense and out scored Thacher 8-2 in the second period to close the gap at halftime 13-10.

“Thacher was able to maintain the lead until the middle of the fourth period, but the Warriors scored five straight points to take a four point lead,” Gonzales said. “We were able to maintain the lead until a minute thirty left in the game when Thacher scored six straight points to take the lead by two points.

“We had several scoring opportunities down the stretch but could not convert and came up one point short,” the coach said. “We were led by Amarisse Camargo (11 points, 10 rebounds and 7 steals) and Lizbeth Alpizar (5 points/10 rebounds).”

Hueneme won the second game 52-30.

“The Warriors will learn to start a game with better energy and execution,” Gonzales said. “Again we started slow and got down 17-2 early in the first period. Adjustments were made by the Warriors, and (we) were able to battle back by scoring 8 points the rest of the period and holding Hueneme to 2. First period ended 19-10.”

By halftime, Hueneme was ahead 32-19.

“We continued the second half with great effort but could not convert on some good scoring opportunities,” Gonzales said. “Thus the third period ended 42-26. The Warriors continued to play hard in the final period but came up short 52-30.

“I was happy with our overall attitude/willingness to play with perfect effort throughout the two games. We will be a factor come league play.”

