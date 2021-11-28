Carpinteria museum hosts holiday marketplace

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Shoppers browse the Holiday Museum Marketplace at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History hosted the Holiday Museum Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., to provide holiday shoppers a unique shopping experience and an opportunity to find unique gifts for the holiday season.

The marketplace featured more than sixty vendors and hosted about 500-700 guests during the event. The most popular items were Christmas products and gifts, especially of the handcrafted variety.

Items crafted from silver to driftwood were among those that performed the best, as well as succulent dish gardens.

Dannis Mattson sells wood carvings at the event.

“The event was a major success. This has been our most successful event since we reopened in June. We had a lot of first timers, since the town is full of visitors for Thanksgiving. We sold about three-quarters of the nativity sets, at least twenty out of the thirty nativity sets,” David Griggs told the News-Press.

The nativity scenes were donated by Gina Zanelle, a member of the Carpinteria Valley Historical Society. Ms. Zanelle donated approximately 30 nativity sets from around the world, which depict the Christmas story from the perspective of different cultures.

Shoppers check out the wares at the Holiday Museum Marketplace at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History on Saturday.

Ventura-based Josie Thompson’s ocean-inspired seaglass art was on display at the event.

A wide variety of items were available at the Holiday Marketplace.

“I would like to give credit to museum volunteers. They are running the booths and exhibits. They help set up and break down. The success of these events is crucial to the success of the museum. These events are important to the success of the museum. We raise all our own funds. We are not city funded. These events would not be possible without our volunteers. We are always looking for more help,” said Mr. Griggs.

The November marketplace is holiday themed, and a more extravagant event than the monthly marketplaces. These marketplaces at the museum take place every month on the last Saturday of the month from January to November.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com