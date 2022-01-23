Carpinteria Museum Marketplace postponed due to COVID-19

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Valley Museum of History will postpone its monthly Museum Marketplace, slated for this Saturday, until Feb. 26.

“The recent surge in COVID omicron infections in Carpinteria and beyond has forced us to reschedule the event out of concern for public health,” said David Griggs, the museum’s director. “After shutting down over the holidays, we were really anxious to get up and running again, but protection of our volunteers and the general public is more important at this time.”

The popular monthly market is an important fundraiser for the historical museum’s operations and features up to 65 vendors with bargains in antiques, collectibles, hand-crafted gifts, plants and vintage goods of every description.

“We hope to see everyone back in February, but in the meantime, get vaccinated and wear your masks,” Mr. Griggs said.

For more information, go to carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org.

– Marilyn McMahon