Carpinteria museum plans holiday marketplace

Jaime Dasugo exhibits his unique dish gardens at the Holiday Museum Marketplace.

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Valley Museum of History will host its Holiday Museum Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday outside at the museum, 956 Maple Ave.

Admission is free.

The marketplace will feature antiques, hand-crafted gifts and vintage goods from more than 60 vendors at low prices. Many are bringing their holiday merchandise, and handcrafted products will vary from knitted, crocheted, and sewn goods to fused glass decorative pieces, garden art, classic silver and beaded jewelry, exotic succulent and bromeliad dish gardens, fragrant decorative candles, and lotions, balms and scrubs.

Adrienne Kart shows her hand-embroidered tea towels at the marketplace.

Special nativity sets from around the world will be on display and available for purchase.

All proceeds benefit museum programs.

For more information, call the museum at 805-684-3112.

— Dave Mason