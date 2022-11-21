Carpinteria museum to host marketplace for Saturday

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Freshly baked Einkorn, an ancient grain bread, will be available for purchase Saturday at the Carpinteria Valley Historical Society and Museum’s Marketplace. At right, the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History is located at 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria, and hosts 10 Marketplace events per year.

The Carpinteria Valley Historical Society and History Museum will host its Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria.

Admission is free.

“In response to our vendors, attendees, and museum volunteers, we’re starting a new tradition of having the holiday-themed Marketplace in December rather than Thanksgiving weekend,” said Jayme Yahr, executive director and curator of the nonprofit organization.

As usual, the marketplace will be filled with a large variety of goods such as handcrafted gifts, toys, antiques, furniture, jewelry, clothing, plants, musical instruments, household items including quilts, kitchenware, and chinaware, among other treasures. Of special note are the 25-cent and $1 tables at Granny’s Attic, the booth operated by the museum.

Carpinteria resident and native Christina Welch, founder of Dinkelbrot, will be selling Einkorn, an ancient grain bread. Hearty, dense and made from spelt, Einkorn is original wheat that hasn’t been genetically modified — unlike today’s wheat. A news release from the museum points out that genetic modifications in wheat causes stomach issues such as bloating, gluten sensitivity and celiac disease.

For more information or orders, Ms. Welch can be contacted on Instagram @dinkelbrot_carpinteria or 805-451-1327.

The Marketplace will include live music by the Sweet Strings Sisters, which consists of the acoustic duo of Michele Harris-Padrón and Christi Hudson. The two former educators play folk, traditional, oldies, and original tunes. For more information, go to facebook.com/sweetstringsisters.

The duo will play from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by Mavis Hansen and her group of ukulele players from 11:45 a.m, to 1:15 p.m.

Hot dogs, cold beverages, and snacks will be available for purchase.

For more information, call the museum at 805-684-3112 or visit carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org. Next year’s first marketplace is scheduled for Feb. 25.

email: dmason@newspress.com