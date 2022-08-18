Carpinteria museum to host marketplace

COURTESY PHOTO

Nina Siewert sells mid-century modern wares at a recent Museum Marketplace at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History. The next marketplace will take place there Aug. 27.

CARPINTERIA — Sixty-five vendor stalls will overflow with treasures and merchandise at the Museum Marketplace, set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria.

Admission is free.

The monthly fundraiser features antiques, collectibles, hand-crafted gifts, gems and minerals, plants and bargains on gently used and vintage goods, including jewelry, furniture, housewares, clothing, books, tools and toys.

The museum welcomes tax-deductible donations of items for the museum’s rummage tables. They will be accepted any time prior to the day of the market, according to a news release.

For more information, call the museum at 805-684-3112.

— Dave Mason