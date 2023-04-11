Carpinteria panel OKs 72-room hotel

The city of Carpinteria has stepped closer to a change in its near future: a brand new 72-room hotel.

This hotel was proposed by applicant Kush Nathu from RAM hotels, based in Amarillo, Texas, and it recently won approval from the Carpinteria Planning Commission after a nearly decade-long effort.

The hotel, which would be on Via Real, would be a modern addition to Carpinteria, with fancy amenities such as a fitness center, business center, breakfast area, meeting room, outdoor pool and outdoor garden patio. Additionally, 77 parking spaces would be constructed next to the building.

This hotel has been in the works for almost 10 years. There were two conceptual reviews that first took place in 2013 and 2014, then a formal project submission in 2016.

The city’s Architectural Review Board gave preliminary approval for the project back in March 2017 if the owners changed some designs. Then, in 2019, the ARB officially agreed to the hotel.

Now, more progress has been solidified within the city.

Nick Bobhoff, the principal planner of the Community Development Department, said the project could appear before the city’s Planning Commission more frequently in the coming months in order to keep the community updated.

The proposal of this project was initially submitted back in October, but on April 3, a public hearing took place before the Carpinteria Planning Commission in order to analyze the proposal and address concerns with the public.

A church is currently in place of the spot where Mr. Nathu hopes the hotel to be placed, and with the new approval of the project, it will be demolished.

There are also environmental impacts that the council is concerned about, which is why everyone in the Carpinteria government is adamant about community involvement.

At its April 3 hearing, the planning commission thoroughly addressed the advantages and disadvantages to the hotel, but commission members said they’re encouraged by the feedback of the community and the changes the owners have made in order to comply with Carpinteria standards.

Some items discussed in the hearing were the sustainability efforts the hotel can make, the low-cost rooms that would be made available for disadvantaged community members, and specific water and sewage line details.

After a few hours of their meeting, the commission members approved adding the Via Real hotel to the Carpinteria community.

After the commission’s approval, Mr. Nathu, who was in attendance at the hearing, said he was “beyond excited and it has been a long journey.” He ended his portion of the meeting by thanking the city staff and community.

He added that he is excited to join the Carpinteria community.

