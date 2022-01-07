Carpinteria panel to consider Rincon Trail segment

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Planning Commission has scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 to consider the Rincon Trail Planner: Nick Bobroff Project.

This hearing is being held at the request of Matt Roberts, the Carpinteria parks, recreation and public facilities director. The planning commission is considering a conditional permit to allow the construction of an 850-foot segment of the proposed Rincon Trail Project in the Carpinteria.

The panel is also reviewing the Environmental Impact Report prepared for the entirety of the project. The EIR and all other documents are available for review at the following link: carpinteriaca.gov/public-works/engineering-division/rincon-multi-use-trail.

The full agenda and associated staff reports will be available Jan. 13 at carpinteriaca.gov/city-hall/agendas-meetings.

— Katherine Zehnder