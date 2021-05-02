Carpinteria students awarded scholarships



At left, Isa Alarcon, a Carpinteria High Senior, was chosen to receive a $20,000 scholarship through the Girls Inc. National Scholarship Program. She will be attending New York University in the fall. At right, Laura Flores, another senior from Carpinteria High, was chosen to receive a $5,000 scholarship from Girls Inc. She plans to pursue an education degree at Cal Lutheran in the fall.

Four members of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria were selected as 2021 recipients of scholarships through the organization’s National Scholarship Program, receiving a total of $30,500 in scholarships.

Each year, Girls Inc. awards high school students across the U.S. with scholarships to continue their education at any accredited college or university. This year, three Carpinteria High students and one eighth grade student were chosen to receive scholarships from the foundation.

Isa Alarcon, a high school senior, was awarded a $20,000 scholarship from the organization, which she will use to pursue a degree in criminology to attend New York University. During high school, Ms. Alarcon co-founded the local chapter of Diversify our Narrative and helped establish a new Multicultural Literature class. She also sits on the Youth Making Change Board, serves as vice president of Celebrating Adversity, Diversity and Education, holds the position of president in the Associated Student Body and is a tri-athlete at Carpinteria High.

“I am beyond honored to be recognized as a Girls Inc. National Scholar,” Ms. Alarcon said in a statement. “I have been involved with Girls Inc. since the seventh grade and at that time, Girls Inc. was my safe space — playing a vital role in improving my mental health and encouraging me to pursue my career and academic goals. My intent growing up was always to become a role model and inspire my younger cousins, so I appreciate this award greatly knowing that I am impacting girls and women all around me.”



At left, Briana Rodriguez, a junior at Carpinteria High, was also chosen to receive a $5,000 scholarship this year. She hopes to pursue biomedical engineering in college. At right, Dulce Perez, an eighth grader from Carpinteria, was awarded a $500 organization in this year’s Girls Inc. National 8th Grade Scholarship. She has been a member of the local Girls Inc. chapter since kindergarten.

Laura Flores, another senior, received a $5,000 scholarship. Ms. Flores was recently appointed to the Girls Inc. National Teen Advocacy Council, and during high school, she helped co-found the local chapter of Diversify our Narrative alongside Ms. Alarcon, serves as Associated Student Body vice president and is active in other local clubs. She plans to attend Cal Lutheran in the fall to pursue an education degree.

Another Carpinteria High student, Briana Rodriguez, received a $5,000 scholarship from this year’s national program. Ms. Rodriguez is a high school junior involved in volleyball, water polo and swim team. She serves on the Associated Student Body and previously volunteered with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. She is a childhood cancer survivor who enjoys giving back to the community as a way to say thank you for all the support she received. Ms. Rodriguez hopes to one day become a biomedical engineer.

In addition, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria member Dulce Perez was awarded the Girls Inc. National 8th Grade Scholarship this year. She is one of 10 students chosen to receive a $500 scholarship nationally.

Dulce joined Girls Inc. in kindergarten and has been involved with the organization for more than a decade now. She recently joined the organization’s Eureka Program and is a two-time speaker at the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser, An Evening in Bloom.

“All the elements they don’t teach us in school, Girls Inc. fills in the gaps,” she said in a statement. “Even the little things Girls Inc. does for me are such a gift. Because of Girls Inc. and Eureka, I know that I will have a bright future.”

