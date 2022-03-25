Carpinteria to consider maps for council districts

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

People enjoy a stroll down Linden Avenue Thursday in Carpinteria, where the city council is working on creating districts for its members.

In what was described by some on the council as an effort to increase options and transparency, the Carpinteria City Council voted to add another redistricting map to consider at a meeting later this month.

The council voted 4-1 last week to reconsider a previous move that resulted in just one map approved for consideration for the March 28 meeting. The council also decided to still consider that proposal but add another map to the discussion.

Both maps to be considered — Draft Plans A2 and A3 — keep two of the five districts on the coastal side of El Camino Real.

The city council is transitioning from at-large to district elections for this November’s elections.

Councilmember Natalia Alarcon, who brought the recommendation to reconsider the maps along with Vice Mayor Al Clark, said it was “premature” to have already decided on a map ahead of the fifth and final meeting scheduled for March 28.

COURTESY IMAGES

At top, plan A2 takes a portion of District B further down Sterling Avenue, with a sliver of it continuing past Azalea Drive and covering Eleanor Drive and Aragon Drive to Chaney Avenue. It brings District D up to Linden Avenue with a block heading north toward Canalino School Park, ending it at Pacific Village Drive. Above, plan A3 takes most of Sterling Avenue below El Carro Lane and includes it in District A. Districts B and D would meet at Casitas Pass Road.

“I truly believe it’s important to have options that we’re bringing to our community to ensure that we’re choosing the best map,” Councilmember Alarcon said. “I cannot say that A2 is the best map for our community at this time.”

Mayor Wade Nomura said the decision to reconsider would give the community another opportunity to weigh in on the redistricting process.

“I personally want to make sure we have it. The last thing I want is to have a divided community,” said Mayor Nomura.

Councilmember Roy Lee was the lone “no” vote both on the reconsideration motion and to consider Plan A3 at the upcoming meeting. Councilmember Gregg Carty voted in the affirmative on both measures but said he is still in favor of the A2 map.

Plan A2 takes a portion of District B further down Sterling Avenue, with a sliver of it continuing past Azalea Drive and covering Eleanor Drive and Aragon Drive to Chaney Avenue. It brings District D up to Linden Avenue with a block heading north toward Canalino School Park, ending it at Pacific Village Drive.

Plan A3 takes most of Sterling Avenue below El Carro Lane and includes it in District A. Districts B and D would meet at Casitas Pass Road.

Redistricting efforts are ongoing all throughout the county.

The city of Santa Barbara has narrowed its choices to four maps to be considered at a March 30 meeting. And Santa Maria recently picked a new map that made minimal changes to its districts earlier this month.

Individuals can find out more about Carpinteria’s redistricting process and explore the maps at carpinteriaprojects.com/district-elections.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com