Carpinteria to respond to Sheriff’s rate increases

Today, the Carpinteria City Council will review and respond to a letter from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office requesting a 45-day extension of time to engage in good mutual faith efforts to resolve the current law-enforcement contract dispute.

In February, Carpinteria city staff wrote that “no supporting evidence” was provided by the Sheriff’s Office to support driving up the cost of contracted law enforcement services by nearly 50% in some areas.

Along with reviewing the letter, the city council will also review the mid-year budget report and consider adjustments to the budget.

The review examines financial results and trends as they compare to budget projections, and reviews the condition of significant revenue and expenditure categories.

“The mid-year results indicate that the city’s budget projections within each fund were generally sound,” the staff report says. “The primary interest is the General Fund, which is the funding source for a majority of the city’s basic services, such as law enforcement and legal services. The adopted 2020/21 budget projected General Fund revenues short of expenditures by ($16,200), ($171,800) in Operating Transfer (Capital Projects), and ($526,350) in subsidies to the Park Maintenance, ROW Assessment District and Recreation Services funds.”

The recommended adjustments for all funds proposed an increase to revenue of $945,677, increase to expenditures of $323,945 and increase to General Fund Subsidy of $98,585.

The council will also be discussing the Community Development Block Grant Committee’s recommendations concerning the 2021-2022 Public Services Grant Applications. City staff is recommending to allocate the CDBG funds equally between Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s Carpinteria Camino Scholars program and the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County’s Carpinteria Unit.

“The city’s CDBG funds are intended to be used to support improved community facilities and services that support affordable housing, suitable living environments and expanded economic opportunities,” the staff report reads. “CDBG funds are intended to be fully allocated annually and, although the city may defer allocation of some or all of its allocation, the city cannot stockpile the money indefinitely under the program and failure to timely allocate the funds could put them in jeopardy.”

The following funding has been requested for each program: $16,000 for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing; $15,000 for the Boys & Girls Club; $15,000 for Girls Inc.; $30,000 for CALM; and $2,000 for Organic Soup Kitchen, resulting in a total of $78,000.

The 2020 Housing Element Annual Progress Report is also on the city council’s agenda. Council members will be asked to submit it to the State Housing and Community Development Department.

ln 2020, building permits were issued for 14 new residential units in the city. Ten of those units were part of the Green Heron/Seahouse condominium development and one building permit was issued for the Klentner Condominium project, which comprises four new condominium units on a lot that previously contained two units, for a net increase of two units. The remaining permit was for two new condominium units within an existing condominium development.

“The Housing Element Annual Progress Report shows that the city is effectively implementing the goals of its eight-year Housing Element by supporting the development of housing for various economic income groups and partnering with housing providers like Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Corporation and Habitat for Humanity to ensure that much needed low-income housing is available in Carpinteria,” the staff report reads. “Additionally, it shows the city’s commitment to supporting housing and the quality of life in Carpinteria through implementation of the city’s Workforce Down Payment Assistance Program and the Rental Housing Mediation Program.”

Council members will be recommended to accept an easement for public parking purposes on the northeastern portion of the Carpinteria oil and gas plant located at 5675 Carpinteria Ave and adopt a resolution dedicating a portion of property known as Carpinteria City Hall at 5775 Carpinteria Ave. for public roadway purposes.

These actions are required to construct the new 36,500 square foot public skate park. The approved skate park includes 19,500 square feet of skateable area, 23 new parking spaces, 18 of which are located on Chevron’s property, a 7,690 square foot plaza/picnic area, a 250 square foot restroom building, 10,970 square feet of new landscaping/hardscape and night lighting.

“City staff has been working with representatives of Chevron Corporation to negotiate an easement over Chevron’s property to allow for the construction and operation of a public parking lot to primarily serve the approved skate park,” the staff report says. “In exchange, Chevron is receptive to the City’s action to declare the eastern most portion of APN 001-170-018 as a public roadway establishing public access to the north eastern entrance to APN 1-170-023.”

The skate park was approved by the Planning Commission back in June of 2020.

In other business, the council will be recommended to adopt an ordinance amending city regulations governing the conversion of apartments. The ordinance would update and reorganize the existing ordinance that’s been in place since 1981, and close a gap in the code by adding conversions to cooperative apartments and broadening tenant protections.

“The interim regulations define ‘cooperative apartment’ as ‘a project of more than four units in which an undivided interest in land is coupled with the exclusive right of occupancy of any dwelling unit located thereon, whether such right is contained in the form of a written or oral agreement, when such right does not appear on the face of the deed,’” the staff report reads.

Another item of discussion today includes approving a letter for the mayor’s signature opposing (unless amended) Senate Bill 9 concerning increased density in single-family zone districts.

“Senate Bill 9 is another in a series of state legislation that seek to promote the development of housing in California at the expense of cities and counties discretion over local zoning regulations and development permitting,” the staff report reads. “Senate Bill 9 would require cities to approve lot splits and permit multi-family development on single family zoned lots. At least one interpretation of SB 9 suggests that through combining its provisions every single-family lot could support up to six units by right.”

The letter requests the legislation be amended to either exclude areas of the state that are within the Coastal Zone or provide cities authority to determine if/how specific provisions will be applicable.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. tonight and can be viewed on Channel 21 or live at https://carpinteria.ca.us/city-hall/agendas-meetings.

