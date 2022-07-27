Carpinteria Unified School District plans job fairs

The back-to-school countdown has begun.

The Carpinteria Unified School District is hiring and urgently staffing up before the start of school in one month.

A Carpinteria schools job fair, scheduled for Aug. 2, offers career opportunities and $2,000 signing bonuses. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carpinteria Unified School District office, 1400 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

New employees hired as instructional assistants, bus drivers, custodians and food service personnel will receive a $2,000 signing bonus.

According to the school district, all positions offer competitive wages. Both part-time and full-time positions are available. Full-time positions include benefits packages.

“Like schools and youth centers everywhere, we are seeking staff to serve our mission of educating and caring for students and families,” said CUSD Superintendent Diana Rigby. “We have many diverse positions open in a rewarding school environment, and we look forward to bringing in wonderful people to greet and work with our students and staff for the 2022-23 school year.”

The Aug. 2 job fair is designed for interested candidates to apply for a variety of positions. At the event, applicants will complete an application, be interviewed and be fingerprinted. Applicants must have government-issued identification.

A follow-up job fair will be held Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to gather more applicants and take further steps regarding applicants from the initial job fair.

CUSD is looking to hire numerous employees for several positions. Instructional assistants are needed in classrooms to support teachers and students. Bus drivers transport students to their schools and extracurricular activities. Custodians and food service employees keep campuses in order and provide food for hungry learners.

“We are excited and encouraged for the upcoming school year,” Mrs. Rigby said. “Being fully staffed on Day One is a challenge this year, so we are rising to that challenge. This job fair represents one recruitment tool that will help fill our need for great people to work in our classified departments and to be part of our team.”

Anyone who cannot attend the Aug. 2 job fair or is seeking additional information may contact Sandra Alonzo at sandra.alonzo@cusd.net or 805-335-0958 with any questions. Applicants may also apply at www.edjoin.org.

email: nhartstein@newspress.com