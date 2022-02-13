Carpinteria Valley Museum Marketplace takes place Feb. 26

COURTESY PHOTO

Jaime Dasugo is known for his beautiful selection of bromeliads and succulent dish gardens at the marketplace at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History. The Carpinteria museum will hold its first marketplace of the year Feb. 26.

CARPINTERIA — The Carpinteria Valley Museum of History will hold its first benefit Museum Marketplace of the year from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 on the museum grounds at 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria.

The market features 60 vendors offering bargains on antiques, collectibles, plants, hand-crafted gifts and vintage goods of every description — from small furniture, tools, musical instruments and art to household goods, toys, clothing and jewelry.

Tax-deductible donations of used items for the museum’s rummage tables are accepted any time before the day of the market.

For more information about the event or selling space reservations, call 805-684-3112 or visit www.carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org.

– Marilyn McMahon